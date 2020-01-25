“My Daeshi Lover” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Egyptian writer Hajar Abdulsamad’s debut novel “My Daeshi Lover” has recently been published by Ketabestan Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mahdieh Davudi, the book reveals the true face of ISIS and clarifies their crimes through a love story.

The novel also discusses the social issues that lead young girls and boys to join the terrorist organization of ISIS.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “My Daeshi Lover” by Egyptian writer Hajar Abdulsamad.

