Housing prices rise 3% in Tehran City in a month

TEHRAN- The housing prices in Iran’s capital city, Tehran, went up three percent during the past Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020), Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing the data released by Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

The ministry’s data also indicate that the number of real estate deals has risen 13.2 percent in Tehran in the past month.

Last month, Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister for Housing and Construction Affairs Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said that the government was planning on launching a national real estate and housing system, aimed at controlling the country’s housing and real estate market by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

“In order to control and regulate the real estate market, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development is following four major programs which include taxing vacant houses, completing Mehr housing units, constructing and supplying new housing units through the National Housing Plan and finally setting up a professional real estate and housing system,” the official explained.

According to Mahmoudzadeh, one of the main goals of establishing this system is to identify vacant and unused houses in order to receive tax from the owners.

“The system will be able to bring back 2.6 million vacant housing units into the real estate market, and consequently affect the rent prices significantly,” he said.

