IRAN LIFTEX 2020 running in Tehran

TEHRAN- Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is hosting the 8th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Elevating Conveyors and Accessories.

The inauguration ceremony of the four-day exhibit was participated by Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company, on Thursday, the company’s public relations and international affairs department reported.

As reported, a number of other officials including Masha’allah Azimi, a board member of Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives, were also present in the opening ceremony of the international event.

