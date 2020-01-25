“The Orientalist” on Henry Corbin to premiere in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Masud Taheri’s documentary “The Orientalist” about French philosopher, theologian and orientalist Henry Corbin, will premiere at Eyvan Shams Hall in Tehran on Monday.

Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the film is a sequel to Taheri’s 2017 documentary “The Eastern” about Japanese expert on Islam Toshihiko Izutsu.

Moreover, “The Orientalist” will be reviewed during a session at the National Library and Archives of Iran on Tuesday.

Scholars Enshallah Rahmati, Ehsan Shariati and Reza Kuhkan are scheduled to deliver speeches during the session.

Corbin (1903-1978) was a philosopher, theologian, Iranologist and professor of Islamic Studies at the École Pratique des Hautes Études in Paris. He was the author of “En Islam Iranien” (Islam in Iran).

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Masud Taheri’s documentary “The Orientalist” about French scholar Henry Corbin.



