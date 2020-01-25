Director Ashkan Khatibi to restage “The Good Doctor”

TEHRAN – Director and actor Ashkan Khatibi will restage American playwright Neil Simon’s comic play “The Good Doctor” at Tehran’s Sepand Hall on February 14 at 6:30 pm.

The play is a musical comedy set in 19th century Russia and consists of a series of short plays based on short stories and other works by Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

The only connecting thread between the series is the character of the writer, who is reminiscent of Chekhov.

The performances will be held by a cast composed of Katibi’s acting students.

Khatibi staged the play for the first time in August 2018 at Divare Chaharom Theater, a private hall in downtown Tehran.

“The Good Doctor” had been performed previously at various theaters in Tehran and several other Iranian cities by different directors and troupes.

Khatibi also plans to stage “Reading Chekhov under the Supervision of a Representative from the Russian Federation” at Sepand Hall on February 14 at 8:30 pm.

The play is based on plays by English playwright and novelist Michael Frayn, Iranian writer Omid Sohrabi and Khatibi himself.

Both plays will remain on stage for two weeks.

Photo: A poster for “The Good Doctor” by director Ashkan Khatibi.



