Netanyahu cunningly confuses opposition to occupation with anti-Semitism 

During a Holocaust memorial speech on Thursday in Jerusalem (Beit-ul-Moqaddas), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran is "the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet", al Jazeera reported.

He made such a remark in a speech in front of certain state leaders gathered at the Yad Vashem memorial institute to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops.

The reasons why Netanyahu intentionally and deceitfully has been seeking to confuse opposition to more than 70 years of occupation and crimes against the Palestinians to ant-Semitism is not a secret to anybody.

If Iran is really anti-Semitic but why it is host to the largest population of Jews in the West Asia region. Even Jews in Iran are fiercely opposed to Israel’s continuous stealing of Palestinian lands.

Contrary to claims by Netanyahu and some other fanatics like U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who was present at the institute, anti-Semitism exists in Europe and the U.S. and not in Iran.

Actually, it is shameful that Netanyahu pretends to be a Jew. He is truly a land thief, liar, criminal, racist, etc.

In his speech to the delegates, Netanyahu added, "There will not be another Holocaust".

Netanyahu repeatedly claims of another Holocaust and directly points the finger at Iran. In fact, it is the Israeli leaders who have been committing Holocaust against the Palestinians after the Second World War.

According to the realities on the ground, it is predicted that this crime against the Palestinians will continue for the foreseeable future as the Tel Aviv regime continues to annex the remaining Palestinian lands.

If Jews were subjected to the most heinous crimes during the Second World War, it is for 72 years that Palestinians are being subjected to different forms of violence including imprisonment, displacement, discrimination, humiliation, bombardment, home destruction, psychological torture, war crimes, etc.

The psychological trauma of destroying Palestinian homes in front of family members, burning their olive farms, grabbing their land, and displacing them may not be less than the memories of the Holocaust survivors.

In the gathering on Thursday, Pence, who spoke shortly after Netanyahu, also vented his anger against Iran by making false claims. He said, "In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.”

The remarks by former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was ill-advised about the Holocaust, and sensationally but not literally called for wiping Israel off the map is being repeatedly misused and misinterpreted by extremists in Israel and the U.S. to advance vicious goals against Iran.

If anybody was familiar with the context and the culture of the language it was easily understood that Ahmadinejad did not really mean annihilating Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in interview with the ABC in September 2013, had described the Holocaust as a "heinous crime" and a “genocide” that “must never be allowed to be repeated”.

At that interview, Zarif insisted that "Netanyahu shamelessly raises a hue and cry that Iran is denying the Holocaust and says that Holocaust-denying Iran is after creating another Holocaust by producing an atomic bomb."

Except Pence, none of those officials present in Jerusalem approve of Israeli policies against Palestinians although they are not courageous enough to punish Israel for such inhumane behaviors.

Auschwitz lasted for few years but there seems to be no end for gradual and continuous Auschwitzation of the entire Palestinian nation.

Holocaust is a heinous crime but continuous crimes against Palestinians is also another form of Auschwitz.