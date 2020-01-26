More films from Iran join Berlinale lineup

TEHRAN – The Iranian short films “The Kites” and “White Winged Horse” will be screened in the Generation section of the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Directed by Seyyed Payam Hosseini, “The Kites” is about a girl whose kite flies away along the Iraqi-Iranian border of Kurdistan. She calls three boys for help. However, the children are not only separated by a river, but also by the explosive legacies of past wars.

The film will go on screen in the Generation Kplus of the festival, which will be held from February 20 to March 1.

“White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar is about a man who returns to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him eternal love.

The film will have its world premiere in the Generation 14plus Section of the festival along with other Iranian feature film “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” by Masud Bakhshi.

The festival will also screen “The Alien” (“Namo”) by Nader Saeivar in the Forum section, while “Selfie with Democracy” by Ali Atshani will be showcased during the European Film Market (EFM), which will be held on the sidelines of the festival.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the Iranian short films “The Kites” by Seyyed Payam Hosseini (L) and “White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar.

ABU/MMS/YAW