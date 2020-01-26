Iranian literati visit flood-stricken Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian writers and poets paid a visit to some in Sistan-Baluchestan on Thursday and Friday to express their sympathy with the flood victims in the southeastern Iranian province.

Esmaeil Amini, Mohammadreza Bayrami, Reza Amirkhani, Shahriar Abbasi, Gholamreza Tariqi and Mehdi Qezeli visited several villages in the province and held talks with the residents, Iranian Fiction and Poetry Foundation, which was the organizer of the tour, announced in a press release on Sunday.

The group also discussed a plan to establish a library in the remote border village of Kalani, while they also presented children with books and stationery prepared by the foundation in Tehran.

In addition, they also donated all children’s books submitted to the Fajr Poetry Festival to a library in the village of Ramin near the port city of Chabahar.

Submissions to the Jalal Literary Awards as well as the 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival are scheduled to be distributed in the region.

An unprecedented heavy rainfall, which began on January 10, has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan.

Photo: This photo shows the writers and a number of children in the flood-strikcen region of Sistan-Baluchestan.

RM/MMS/YAW

