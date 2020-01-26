Iran win two gold medals at Karate 1-Premier League Paris

TEHRAN – Iranian karate fighters claimed two gold medals and one bronze at the Karate 1-Premier League Paris on Sunday.

Bahman Asgari seized a gold medal after beating Frenchman Logan Da Costa 4-0 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

He had defeated Azerbaijan’s Rafaei Aghayev, Japan’s Ken Nishimura, Luigi Busa from Italy and Ukraine’s Stanislav Horuna en route to the final match.

Hamideh Abbasali also took a gold medal, beating her Turkish opponent Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol in the Female Kumite +68kg final 6-3.

She had earlier defeated Sofie Abild from Denmark, Slovakian Dominika Tatarova, France’s Laure Anne Florentin and Bulgarian Aleksandra Stubleva.

Saleh Abazari also won a bronze medal in the Male Kumite +84kg after defeating Saudi Arabian fighter Tareg Hamedi 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

The competition also served as qualification event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More than 700 competitors from 92 countries competed at the event from Jan. 24 to 26 in Paris, France.