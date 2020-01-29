Iran’s Parl. speaker calls on counterparts in Islamic states to counter US imposed peace plan

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Wed., in a letter sent to the Parliament speakers of the Islamic states, urged Islamic countries to counter US-proposed so-called “Deal of Century”.

While expressing disgust on US President’s move in unveiling the imposed and so-called peace plan of “Deal of the century”, Larijani called on counterparts in the Islamic states to counter Trump administration’s plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which Palestinians have already dismissed.

He also urged Parliament speakers in Islamic countries to support referendum and use of parliamentary diplomacy as the sole way of resolving crisis in Palestine.

A part of text of the letter is as follows: “I would like to express my extreme abhorrence and condemnation from the US President Trump’s move in unveiling the so-called peace plan of “Deal of Century” which was announced in Washington on Jan. 28, 2020 in the presence of representatives of the Zionist regime. The plan contravenes all international resolutions, agreements and laws of UN Charter, Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with regards to resolving Palestinian case.”