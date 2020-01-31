“The Warden” named best film at Iran critics’ celebration

TEHRAN – The acclaimed drama “The Warden” by Nima Javidi has won the award for best film at the 13th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters.

“The Warden”, which tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s, brought Javidi the award for best screenwriter.

Navid Mohammadzadeh was honored with the award for creative acting for his portrayal of the prison warden in the film during the celebration, which took place at the Parsian Enqelab Hotel in Tehran on Thursday.

Hamid Farrokhnejad and Farhad Askani were the recipients of the award in the previous editions of the festival.

“It has been several times that I have been honored in this celebration and this makes me take my steps more confidentially,” Mohammadzadeh said in his acceptance speech.

The best director award went to Narges Abyar for her acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full”, while Elnaz Shakerdoost received the best actress award and Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai won the best supporting actress award for their roles in the film.

The best actor award was presented to Hamed Behdad for his role in “The Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi and the best supporting actor award was handed to Ali Nasirian for his role in “A Hairy Tale”.

The Society for Cinema Critics and Screenwriters, which is the organizer of the gala, honors a first-film director every year with the Best Creative and Promising Filmmaker Award.

This year the award went to Homayun Ghanizadeh for his film “A Hairy Tale”.

Film critic Abbas Yari, actor Akbar Abdi and cinematographer Alireza Zarrindast were honored with the lifetime achievement awards at the celebration.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh (2nd L) accepts the award for best creative acting for his role in “The Warden” at the 13th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters at the Parsian Enqelab Hotel in Tehran on January 30, 2020. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)



RM/MMS/YAW