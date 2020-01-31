Rome is eager to safeguard ties with Tehran, says Italian FM

TEHRAN — Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said his country is eager to maintain and safeguard its long-standing and profound relations with Iran.

Di Maio made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The two sides also touched upon the current situation in the Persian Gulf region.

Italy deems the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as a pillar of security for the Middle East, the Italian foreign minister said.

Economic and cultural interests play a major role in driving Italian-Iranian ties. For many years, and before the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S., Italy competed with Germany for being ranked as Iran’s top trading partner.

Di Maio also emphasized the importance of avoiding any further actions that might escalate tensions in the region.

He added that constructive commitment is required by all the players involved, through dialogue and political negotiation.

The U.S. has imposed a series of sanctions on Iran which have affected trade ties between Rome and Tehran, hurting dozens of Italian firms.

According to the Italian embassy in Iran, trade volume between the two countries has dropped from about five billion euros in 2017 to 1.2 billion euros in 2019 due to the U.S. sanctions.

MH/PA