Adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello” competing in Fajr festival

TEHRAN – The Titowak Theater Group led by Iranian director Ebrahim Poshtkuhi is competing in the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival with a loose adaptation of English playwright William Shakespeare’s “Othello”.

Poshtkuhi has renamed the play “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest in Bed Sheets” for performance in Iran.

“Othello” is about a Moorish general in the Venetian army, Othello and his treacherous ensign, Iago.

Iago is furious about being overlooked for promotion and plots to take revenge against Othello. He manipulates Othello into believing his wife Desdemona is unfaithful, stirring Othello’s jealousy. Othello allows jealousy to consume him, murders Desdemona and then kills himself.

The story of “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest in Bed Sheets” is set in a magic realism style in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

Poshtkuhi’s troupe is also planning to resume performing the play at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex after the festival in late February.

Asghar Hemmat, Nahid Moslemi, Gholamreza Farajzadeh, Iman Eshraqi and Masih Kazemi are the main members of the cast for the play, which was also staged in Tehran last September.

Poshtkuhi’s previous adaptation of Shakespeare’s works “Hey Macbeth, Only the First Dog Knows Why It Is Barking”, which went on stage in 2009, was acclaimed in Iranian and international events.

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will run until February 9.

Photo: Iranian stage director Ebrahim Poshtkuhi in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW