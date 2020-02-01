Tehran intl. exhibit seeks to boost synergy among tourism, handicrafts

TEHRAN – Iran is to hold the 13th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition along with the 33rd National Handicrafts Exhibition simultaneously in an initiative to boost synergy among the two sectors.

A total of 12 exhibition halls have been dedicated to the event, which will be running at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground from February 12 to 15, organizers announced on Monday, ISNA reported.

So far, exhibitors and representatives from Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Indonesia have announced readiness to take part in the tourism exhibit while fellows from Dubai, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, England and Cambodia have been invited, the report said.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 22 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Some 6.7 million foreign nationals have visited the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, Mojtaba Karimi, who presides over Foreign Ministry’s visa and passport department, was quoted by IRNA as saying on December 4.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran is expecting to increase the number of tourism arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million by 2025.

The 33rd National Handicrafts Exhibition, which brings together craftspeople and artisans from all over Iran, will showcase arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few. Nomadic culinary arts, live workshops and performances are among other themes for the event.

Handicraft exports from Iran reached $146 million since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019), tourism ministry announced last month.

