Villain actor Valiollah Shirandami dies at 88 

TEHRAN – Actor Valiollah Shirandami, who played villains in most his movies, died of diabetes at a Tehran hospital on Friday evening. He was 88.

Eight troupes dedicated their Saturday performances during the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran to Shirandami, who had directed numerous plays across the country.

Shirandami began his career in acting with the Anahita Theater Group established by the theatrical couple Mostafa and Mahin Oskui during the 1950s.

In 1967, he made his acting debut in cinema with “The Vampire Woman”, which was directed Mostafa Oskui. Although the film received no acclaim, it caused Shirandami to shift his focus onto the cinema.

He played roles in over 20 movies, including “Prince Ehtejab”, “The Stine Lion”, “The Punishment”, “Honeymoon”, “A House Built on Water” and “Smell of Camphor, Scent of Jasmine”.

Collaborating in over ten TV series, including “The Tenth Night” and “Mokhtarnameh”, Shirandami was also prolific in television.

In October 2013, he made his last effort in theater by directing Italian writer Eduardo De Filippo’s 1964 play “The Art of Comedy” at Tehran’s Nazerzadeh Theater.

Shirandami also wrote the book “An Analysis of Directing Death of a Salesman” published in 2017. In his book, he reviewed some outstanding performances of Arthur Miller’s acclaimed play “Death of a Salesman” in Iran.

Photo: Actor Valiollah Shirandami in an undated photo.

