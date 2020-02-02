Tehran hosting intl. building, property expo

TEHRAN – The first edition of Iran’s international exhibition of building and property (Iran Build and Property Show 2020) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday, IRNA reported.

In this four-day exhibition, engineering, designing, industrial and manufacturing companies are presenting their latest designs, services, and products.

The event covers a variety of areas pertaining to the construction and property sectors, including building materials, construction machinery and equipment, elevators and lifts, prefabricated homes, drawing and design, water treatment systems, heating and cooling, tools, safety equipment, doors and windows, glass and related machinery, architecture, decoration, facades, ceiling and wall coverings, flooring, pipes and fittings, ceramic tiles, electrical and electronic equipment, water and gas infrastructure, engineering and services, sound and thermal insulation, as well as landscaping and interior design.

Introducing investment opportunities in Iran’s residential and construction projects, introducing the capacity and capabilities of the country’s mass builders, introducing industrialization methods for enhancing quality, increasing speed and reducing costs, as well as creating a platform for the presence of knowledge-based companies and introducing new equipment and methods in the construction industry are reported to be the most important goals of the exhibition.

EF/