Nation elected resistance by huge turnout at Soleimani funeral

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the Iranian nation elected the path of resistance and perseverance by their huge turnout at the funeral processions of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Judiciary chief made the remarks while visiting the shrine of Imam Khomeini along with other top judicial officials.

The Islamic Revolution occurred as a result of a series of events in 1979 that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini.

“The message of perseverance and resistance is heard in this country and the message of resistance was conveyed to the world in a referendum which was people’s turnout,” Raisi said, according to ISNA.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes that martyred General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Millions of mourners took to the streets in Ahwaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman – Soleimani’s hometown – to attend the top general’s funeral procession.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

In his remarks, Raisi said since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 41 years ago, the enemies orchestrated many conspiracies and seditions, one of which was the eight years of war imposed on Iran by Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

“Today, the determination of the nation, government and all authorities of the establishment is to counter the enemies,” the top judge remarked.

