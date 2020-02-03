Tehran hosting intl. expo of oil industries downstream sector

TEHRAN - The first edition of Iran International Downstream Oil Industries Exhibition kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday, IRIB reported.

According to the organizers, over 71 domestic and foreign companies are participating in this four-day exhibition.

“The exhibition aims to provide a platform for cooperation among the private sector companies and also between the private sector and the government,” Hamid Hosseini, a member of the exhibition’s organizing council said.

Hosseini, who is also the spokesman of Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union (OPEX), expressed hope that the next editions of the exhibition would witness a qualitative and quantitative improvement.

He further pointed out that the oil ministry has been planning for a long time for holding this exhibition which is mainly focused on the private sector capabilities and capacities, adding: "Fortunately, this has happened this year and we can say that it will be one of the biggest shows of the oil industry in the future."

EF/MA