High surge in stock markets

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a jump of its main index, TEDPIX, on Monday as the index rose 10,664 points to 438,881, IRNA reported.

Over 7.307 billion securities valued at 42.563 trillion rials (about $1.01 billion) were traded at TSE.

The first market’s index rose 8,330 points and the second market’s index climbed 19,094 points on Monday.

TEDPIX rose 15,928 points, or four percent, to 427,139 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Also, the value of trades climbed 16 percent to 16.418 trillion rials (about $390.9 million) at TSE in the past week.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

On Monday, also Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) witnessed a surge of its main index, IFX, as the index jumped 121 points to 5,537.

As reported, some 2.074 billion securities worth 18.712 trillion rials (about $445.5 million) were traded at this market.

MA/MA