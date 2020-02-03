Polish troupe performs “Silence” on child victims of wars at Fajr

TEHRAN – Polish troupe Teatr Biuro Podrozy performed their acclaimed play “Silence”, which highlights children as the most numerous victims of wars in the Middle East, during the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

The festival organizers arranged two performances for the street theater, which took place in the parking area of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Sunday and Monday.

Director Pawel Szkotak used physical theater, unusual sets, puppets, fire and music to stage the play, which had no dialogue.

The play spotlights the children caught up in wars, who are forced to flee from their homelands to find a safe haven in other countries.

“The performance heroes are the children - innocent witnesses of the death and violence - the victims of atrocities and displacement,” the troupe wrote in an introduction to the play.

“For these children and their future peace of mind, let`s try to put ourselves in their position for a while,” the troupe added.

“Teatr Biuro Podrozy asks why these people left their homes and exposed themselves for the dangers and humiliation of displacement,” they wrote.

“Silence” is a sequel to the troupe’s highly-acclaimed 1994 production, “Carmen Funebre”, about the impact of war on civilians in the Balkans.

“It seemed impossible that anything worse can happen again. However, the reality exceeded the imagination. We witness the phenomenon beyond any scale, which evokes concern and fear in Europe,” the introduction reads.

The Qashqai Hall of the City Theater Complex is also scheduled to host two performances of Teatr Biuro Podrozy’s 2016 production “Bad City” today. The play has been inspired by instances of social unrest that have occurred since the beginning of the 20th century.

Photo: A member of Teatr Biuro Podrozy acts in a scene from “Silence” in the parking area of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on February 2, 2020.

MMS/YAW

