Modern guided missiles mounted on IRGC helicopters 

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has equipped its helicopter 214 with cutting-edge anti-armored guided missiles.

According to the report by Tasnim, the mounted missiles might be one of the models of Fatah, Sadid or Qaem.

The IRGC’s airborne unit has, according to the report, mounted the mentioned modern missiles on transport helicopter 214 to reinvigorate its combat capabilities.

The report added that the newly-installed missiles with warheads can be utilized in destroying armored vehicles and strongholds.

A relevant report said in December 2019, the Iranian Army airborne mounted modern cannons and rocket-launchers on the transport helicopters.

Yousef Qorbani, the commander of the Iranian Army Airborne, announced at the time that his forces mounted modern cannons and rocket-launchers on the transport helicopters.

“Previously, helicopter 214, which is a transport helicopter, could not defend itself and that was a weak point for the said helicopter. Today, the airborne unit’s helicopters have been equipped with 20mm cannons and rocket-launchers,” Second Brigadier General Qorbani said in the ceremony.

“The missiles that were previously mounted on our choppers enjoyed finally 3,500 meters of effective range but in the last 2 years the airborne with the cooperation of the country’s defense industries and universities have managed to produce long-range missiles and have mounted them on the choppers,” he explained.

The commander went on to say that the airborne unit attained self-sufficiency in producing its spare parts. “We are producing nearly 240,000 different parts inside the country.”

He said, “The airborne unit turned sanctions into an opportunity.”

In recent years, Iran has made great strides in the defense sector and become self-sufficient in producing essential military hardware and defense systems.

Iran has made it clear that its military might is merely defensive and that it poses no threat to other countries.

MJ/PA