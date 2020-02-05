Tehran hosting exhibition on Iran’s export potentials

TEHRAN - The Fourth Export Potentials Exhibition of Iran (IRAN EXPO) kicked off in Tehran’s Shahr-e-Aftab International Fairground on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Executive of International Exhibition of Shahr-e Aftab Mohammad Raouf Ghaderi.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony, Ghaderi said: “The country’s export potentials are due to the production capabilities. The more the country distances itself from oil revenues, the more export potentials and capabilities will be increased.”

He pointed to the key role of the private sector in the economic prosperity of the county and said, “The 4th Export Potentials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Exhibition will play a leading role in this regard.”

According to its official website, Iran EXPO is an international trade event that aims to help companies export their products, develop new markets, and promote their industries by serving as a platform for trade and commerce in the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the importance of the non-oil export position. It will be a four-day event that caters to the trade audience, Iran Expo aims to strengthen economic relations between Iran and other countries. It targets key sectors or industries which are identified as having the capacity and capability to produce highly-quality products for export and more potential areas of investment.

The exhibition is scheduled to be wrapped up Thursday.

EF/