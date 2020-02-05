Forming human rights institution put on Iranian government’s agenda

TEHRAN - According to a report released by the government media office on Wednesday, the cabinet of ministers has completed assessment of a bill to form a national human rights institution.

The report reads that the ministers completed assessment of the bill on forming the national civilian and human rights institution. It said the bill has been put on the government’s agenda for final approval.

The bill was submitted by Laya Joneidi, the presidential aide for legal affairs.

Early in November, Iran held a five-day exhibit on its “human rights achievements” at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The promotion of human rights [is] the Islamic Revolution’s raison d’être,” declared Iran’s Foreign Ministry in a statement published at the time, highlighting a five-day exhibition of slides and posters celebrating its “human rights achievements”.

The exhibition reportedly drew attendance from representatives of Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Estonia, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

“Neither the eight-year imposed war nor the wave of terrorism could divert the Islamic Revolution away from the path to democracy and regard for the people’s human dignity,” said Esmaeil Baqaei Hamaneh, Iran’s representative at the UN in Geneva.

“[The exhibition showcases] Iran’s advances in supporting and promoting human rights in various areas, such as the women’s rights, children’s rights, rights of religious minorities, respect for cultural and ethnic diversity, and rights of disabled persons,” the Foreign Ministry said.



MJ/PA