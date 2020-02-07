What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Sadeq Tabrizi is underway at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Portraitist of Lovers” will run until February 18 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

Painting

* Shaqayeq Ahmadian, Ali Ansari, Reza Hedayat, Ebrahim Faraji, Arezu Jabbari and 12 more artists are showcasing their paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Gaze” runs until February 17 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Meysam Nejad-Rasuli are on display in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Origami of Freedom” will continue until February 16 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Saless Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saeid Mahjubi.

The exhibit entitled “Hidden Layers of Abstraction” runs until February 14 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Ali Golestaneh is currently on view in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until February 25 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Mehdi Reihani is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit named “Slaughtered Identity” will be running until February 14 at the gallery, which can be found at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ebrahim Ganjian is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

Entitled “Somnium”, the exhibit runs until February 18 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Ahad Qadiri are on view in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Those Days” will run until February 14 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.



Drawing

* Elaheh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Ali Nemati.

The exhibit entitled “Convergence” runs until February 17 at the gallery located at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Ali Omidvar are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until February 12 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A collection of photos by Sarvenaz Rafiei is on display in an exhibition at Theme Gallery.

The exhibit named “Asma” will run until February 12 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karim Khan Ave.

ABU/MMS

