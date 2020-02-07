Shrimp output doubles to 45,000 tons

TEHRAN- Production of shrimp in Iran has doubled since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a deputy at the country’s Veterinary Organization.

Qasem Rezaeian-Zadeh put the country’s production of shrimp at 45,000 tons during the mentioned time span of this year, IRNA reported on Thursday.

According to the deputy head of Iran’s Fishery Organization (IFO), Hossein Ali Abdolhay, some 12 aquatic species are already bred in the country and the figure is planned to reach 17 by the end of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (March 2021).

Back in November 2019, Isa Golshahi, IFO’s director-general for quality improvement, processing, and market development, said the country’s annual exports of fishery products is anticipated to reach 150,000 tons valued at $600 million in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020).

The official put the exports of fishery products at 143,000 tons worth $528 million in the past Iranian year.

Also as announced by the head of IFO last month, new export destinations have welcomed Iran’s high-quality fishery products in the current Iranian calendar year.

New markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations have opened up for Iranian fishery products in the current year, Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei said.

Putting Iran’s fishery exports in the past Iranian calendar year at $528 million, the official said that the country’s trade balance was reported to be $475 million positive in this sector.

MA/MA