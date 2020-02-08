Rouhani declares new events on next year’s calendar

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani declared on Saturday nine new events on the next year’s calendar (starting on March 21), IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan which falls on May 9, is marked a day to pay tribute to benefactors.

March 25 is marked as Zoroaster’s birth, an ancient Iranian spiritual leader who founded what is now known as Zoroastrianism.

April 25 is marked as the anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad-Vali Gharani, and also Architecture Day. June 27 is declared as the anniversary of the chemical bombing of Sardasht.

Moreover, July 25 is marked the commemoration day of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili. August 8 is set as commemoration day of Martyred Defenders of the Holy Shrine.

September 26 is also declared World Tourism Day. And March 4 is marked as the charity day.

FB/MG