London’s Crystal Palace festival to screen Iranian animations

TEHRAN – The Iranian short animated movies “Malakout” and “Greyish” will go on screen at the 11th edition of the Crystal Palace International Film Festival in London.

Directed by Farnush Abedi, “Malakout” is about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

Eqbal Shirzai is the director of “Greyish” that portrays the life stages of an old man as a metaphor of our lives.

The Crystal Palace International Film Festival will be held from March 5 to 28.

Photo: A scene from “Greyish” by Iranian director Eqbal Shirzai.

ABU/MMS/YAW