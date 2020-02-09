Iran self-sufficient in producing military jets: Air Force commander 

TEHRAN - The commander of Iran’s Army Air Force, in an interview with the national TV on Saturday night, said that the defense industry is capable of planning and manufacturing each and every parts of aircrafts inside the country.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said, “Nowadays, large aircraft-manufacturing companies worldwide, including those in the U.S., do not produce the entire parts and accessories they need. Several countries participate in their production, but we manufacture the entire accessories of the aircrafts inside Iran.”

“As we have attained the technology and knowledge of producing the aircraft, any request by the air force can be carried out by the defense industry,” he stated.

Nasirzadeh added, “We are self-sufficient in training pilots in the Qiam and Isfahan military training centers and other airbases based on up-to-date knowledge.”

“I, personally, paid a visit to Eurofighter (Typhoon) manufacturing company and realized that production line of (Iranian Kowsar jet is better than the Eurofighter production line which is jointly owned by 6 to 8 different European countries,” the commander went on to say.

He termed production of the engine of aircraft as a very complex technology and said, “This year, we designed and produced an engine and installed it on Kowsar jet. The engine’s thrust power was much better than the engine of the U.S-made F-5 fighter jet. We have attained (technology of) manufacturing jet engine.”

Touching upon production of the latest generation of drones, Nasirzadeh said, “Last year, we unveiled Kaman 12 drones which was jointly manufactured by the air force and the defense industry. We employed a sum of six Kaman 12 drones in the air force. Now, we are after producing Kaman 22. Both Kaman 12 and 22 are combat drones which can also be used in reconnaissance operations. They can carry ammunitions too.”

Nasirzadeh said on Friday that Iran was capable of responding quickly to any military threat.

“As we are capable of creating security in the region and will respond to any threat quickly, we also have the capability to create peace and stability,” Nasirzadeh said, addressing worshippers in Tehran.

In remarks on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in order to prevent a war, Iran must increase its military power, noting that being militarily vulnerable would prompt the enemy to take action against the country.

“In order to prevent war and in order to put an end to threats we must become powerful,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a number of Air Force officers on the occasion of Air Force Day which is February 8.

The Leader went on to say, “We are not seeking to threaten any country or nation, rather we are after protecting the country’s security and preventing threats.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said reliance on domestic capacities and turning threats into opportunities are the chief reasons for the successes of the Air Force.

“In addition to repairing and maintenance of aircrafts, the Air Force has successfully planned and manufactured fighter jets in spite of the U.S. sanctions,” the Leader stated.

