Iran’s powerful air force able to counter threats: commander

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), said on Sunday that Iran’s Air Force is powerful and is capable to respond to threats.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony opening the Air Force museum, Nasirzadeh said, “The Air Force’s equipment is complicated and advanced.”

He added that the Air Force will continue manufacturing equipment.

Nasirzadeh said in April that Iran is among the five leading countries in manufacturing drones.

“We are among the top regional countries in manufacturing drones and using unmanned aircrafts,” Nasirzadeh told a press conference.

He added, “We are moving on this path, conforming to updated standards in the world.”

NA/PA

