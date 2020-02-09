Military chief says U.S. has lost its clout in the region

TEHRAN - Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has said that the United States’ hegemony does not play an important and influential role in regional developments.

In a message on the eve of the Bahman 22 rallies (Feb. 11) marking victory of the Islamic revolution, he said that the arrogant powers’ “strategic defeats” in the region show that the U.S. has lost its influence in regard to regional developments.

He also pointed to Iran’s retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Iraq, calling it a “hard slap on the face of enemy and its policies”.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3. In a retaliatory move, Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles at a major U.S. military base in Iraq on January 8.

Trump immediately tried to downplay the significance of the retaliatory attack, claiming that nobody had been hurt.

However in the latest reports released by the Pentagon it has been revealed that 64 troops had sustained brain injuries.

Iran became the first country since the Second World War Two to launch a military attack on the U.S.

