ACL 2020: Sepahan of Iran down UAE’s AL Ain

TEHRAN - Sepahan of Iran began their 2020 AFC Champions League campaign in style after defeating UAE’s AL Ain 4-0 in Group D at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Sepahan took a half-time lead courtesy of Mohammad Mohebbi’s header in the 38th minute when he rose the highest to nod home the opener from close range off Saeid Aghaei’s cross.

Sepahan Brazilian striker Brazilian Kiros made it 2-0 one minute into the second half when he pounced on an errant back pass to slot the ball past a full stretch Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Al Ain, the 2003 AFC Champions League winners, looked out of sorts as they began to give the ball away and fell further behind in the 52nd minute as Aghaei found an unmarked Rafiei, who blasted the ball into the bottom right corner to put Sepahan three goals up.

Mohammad Tayebi made it 4-0 with a header in the 78th minute following Omid Noorafkan’s cross.

Sepahan will face Qatar’s Al Sadd SC, while Al Ain will be hoping to bounce back against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.