Foreign leaders congratulate Iran on Islamic Revolution anniversary

TEHRAN - Top officials from various countries have congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution which fell on Tuesday, February 11.

Rafael Grossi, the new director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, congratulated Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on the anniversary of the revolution. Grossi congratulated Iran in a ceremony held at the residence of Iran’s ambassador to Vienna on Monday night.

In another ceremony held in Iran’s embassy in Syria, Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad congratulated the anniversary of the revolution, saying the Islamic revolution changed the international equations.

He also added that Iran’s revolution was based on supporting the people’s fight for freedom and independence.

In a message to President Hassan Rouhani, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the anniversary of the revolution and wished the Iranian people peace and prosperity.

In separate messages to Rouhani, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, congratulated anniversary of the revolution.

Iranians celebrated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, on Tuesday.

