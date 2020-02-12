35th Fajr Music Festival opens with pop performance in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The 35th Fajr Music Festival opened in Tehran with the pop music performance by brothers Arash and Masih at the Milad Hall of the Tehran International Permanent Fairground on Wednesday.

10 pop music bands and over 70 ensembles from Iran and other countries are scheduled to perform during the event.

The performances will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, Rudaki Hall, Niavaran Cultural Center and several other halls.

The organizers have also held performances in the flood-stricken province of Sistan-Baluchestan since Sunday as a prelude to the festival.

Musicians will also be giving performances in several provinces including Bushehr, Khuzestan, Fars, Golestan, Zanjan, East Azarbaijan and North Khorasan, and in the Arvand Free Zone.

The organizers also plan to honor maestro Nader Mashayekhi, pianist Ofelia Parto, Ashiq Hassan Eskandari and tar virtuoso Hushang Zarif with lifetime achievement awards during the closing ceremony of the festival on February 19.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will be performing pieces by composer Behzad Abdi in memory of the victims of the Ukrainian aircraft, which was unintentionally targeted by Iran.

Iran’s National Orchestra will also commemorate Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani during a performance.

In addition, celebrated musicians from seven countries will be performing at the festival.

Tunisian singer Dhafer Youssef, Belgian pianist Florian Noack and Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino are among the musicians.

Sketchbook Quartet from Austria, featuring Andi Tausch on guitar, Leonhard Skorupa on saxophone, Daniel Moser on bass clarinet and Konstantin Kräutler on drums, will give several performances during the festival

Violinists Daniel and Barbara Auner, members of Auner Quartet from Austria, will also perform at the event.

Turkmen dotar player Palvan Hamidov, Azerbaijani singer Zabit Nabizadeh, accordionist Vincent Peirani and his fellow French saxophonist Emile Parisien will give concerts.

Photo: A poster for the 35th Fajr Music Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW

