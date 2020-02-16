Fajr Intl. Fashion, Clothing Festival underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 9th Fajr International Fashion and Clothing Festival kicked off in Tehran on Thursday, ISNA news agency reported.

The festival includes different sections of science and academia, fabric and scarf design, women and men clothes design, bags and shoes, and jewelry.

Organizing workshops, meetings as well as expert panels and discussions in the field of fashion and clothing are other parts of the festival.

In the international sector, representatives from nine countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Slovenia, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Italy, India, and Indonesia, are taking part in promoting Islamic models around the world, particularly Muslim countries.

The festival runs until February 18 in Goftogu Park.

It aims to boost cooperation and interaction between designers, producers, and people.

