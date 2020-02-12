Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater to host “A Romantic Dialogue”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Hamid Rahim said on Wednesday that he plans to stage “A Romantic Dialogue” based American playwright Eugene Gladstone O’Neill’s 1916 play “Before Breakfast” at Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran.

“Some extensive modifications have been made to ‘Before Breakfast’, therefore, we should consider it as a loose adaptation of O’Neill’s play,” director Hamid Rahimi told the Persian service of MNA.

“I had read the play years ago, but I have found new topics in my review of it,” he said.

“The lack of communication skills among people is the central theme of the play. They talk with each other, however, they do not achieve an understanding. Even those couples that have lived with each other for years may not reach a common language,” he lamented.

“I wrote the play several years ago, but it is the story of modern society,” said Rahimi who will premiere the play on February 20.

Photo: Director Hamid Rahimi in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

