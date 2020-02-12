Interview: A Counterintelligence Perspective on the Wuhan Virus – A Zionist Bio-War False Flag Attack?

TEHRAN - Robert David Steele, a former Marine Corps infantry officer and CIA spy as well as an activist for Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE), contributes regularly to Tehran Times.

Q. You have been following the Wuhan virus since 26 January 2020. Originally you declared it a natural outbreak less virulent than SARS but then you revised your view as new information became available. On 1 February an element of the Chinese military formally accused the USA of launching this virus against them as an act of war, and Russian web sites are repeating this accusation. What is your over-all appraisal of the Wuhan virus and its implications for both China-US relations and the over-all global economy?

A. Of course we need better source and more reflection and analysis. I consider much of the hysterical reporting allegedly from China to be deliberate misinformation. Let me start my appraisal by saying that the newest information available suggests that this was a Zionist attack on China in two parts: in part one a Jewish American professor at Harvard appears to have been dangled to the Chinese, committed treason against the USA, and assisted the Chinese in establishing a level 4 bio-war center in Wuhan. In part two – and the professor could be unwitting of this part – the Zionists released the virus in both the marketplace and in the hospitals – 41% of the infections occurred in the hospitals not in the streets. It should not be assumed that the virus escaped from a Chinese facility, or by accident.

It is not yet clear to me if this Zionist provocation was intended to start a war between China and USA, as Benjamin Fulford suggests in his reporting from Japan on Monday, 10 February 2020, or if it had other purposes including massive economic gain by Zionist-Anglo-American elites with advance knowledge used to do insider trading and achieve great profits based on foreknowledge of both the Wuhan virus and the degree to which the Western media would exaggerate the crisis.

It is also not clear to me the degree to which 5G – for which China is the lead country – intersects with the biological virus. 5G is a huge part of this – what we do not know yet is whether this was a false flag attack as I suspect; a test of the intersection of bio-warfare and electro-magnetic warfare; or a full out assault intended to destroy the Chinese economy and begin depopulating China – or all three!

I believe that the personal trust between General Secretary Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump is strong, and the idea that the US would undertake such an attack as a matter of policy has been discounted in China. Of course there are rogue elements in our Department of Defense (DoD) and in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) known to collaborate with the Mossad in pedophilia entrapment operations, drug running, the sponsorship of terrorism including ISIS, and 9/11, but on balance I am confident this was not done by the USA and the Chinese leadership knows that.

As my views on this attack developed, what struck me most powerfully was the manner in which the Western media, which is controlled by MI-6 in the UK and the CIA in the US – and their European counterparts – grossly exaggerated the spread of the virus in what can only be described as irresponsible fear-mongering – “yellow journalism” or “fake news” at its worst. I now believe this was calculated to disrupt the global economy and I now believe that the Zionists and their allies including the MEGA group of Zionist billionaires in the USA that funded 9/11 and the Epstein pedophilia blackmail network, and of course the City of London and Wall Street, made a great deal of money with insider trading based on advance knowledge of the Wuhan virus and its exaggerated coverage in the West that frightened both the stock market and manufacturers as well as tourists.

Q. Does China bear any responsibility for the degree to which the virus appears to have spiraled out of control?

A. I have to say yes. The earliest reports from citizens are now known to have occurred from 8 December 2019. Citizens and journalists were intimidated and then arrested by the police for fear-mongering. It was not until General Secretary Xi Jinping returned from Burma on 18 January that this contagion was properly briefed to him, at which point he took extraordinarily comprehensive and decisive actions. In those thirty plus days local officials in Wuhan ignored or covered up the situation, and allowed major festivals to go forward that could have been cancelled. Local leaders failed their citizens; national leaders, once fully appraised of the seriousness of the matter, appear to have acted with great authority and responsibility.

If there is one lesson to be learned here, and General Secretary Xi Jinping appears to have learned the lesson thirty days late but better late than never, it is that weak signals from the front ranks should never be ignored, and that transparency is a priceless strategic counterintelligence attribute. The local leaders – and the intermediate leaders – need to learn my motto: “the truth at any cost lowers all other costs.” To which one might add, the truth in time is worth many times more than the truth too late.

The Chinese at local levels made the mistake of trying to cover up the early stages of the virus, which not only allowed it to spread, but also because their hospitals were not aware of the specifics of the contagion, it was the hospitals themselves that took the virus to the next level, infecting many other patients for lack of proper isolation of those known to be infected.

I share the positive impressions of both President Donald Trump and the World Health Organization (WHO) with respect to China’s response once General Secretary Xi Jinping understood the seriousness of the situation. No other country in the world could have built two complete hospitals in ten days; locked down entire cities; and created a hand-held application helpful in isolating the disease.

Other lessons for me include assume aerosol or airborne transmission from day one; take into account radiation or electromagnetic aspects from day one; consult the Russians from day one; and execute localized solutions that isolate individuals, not mass solutions that spread the infection.

Q. The development of this story has been interesting. What are the major elements as you recollect them?

A. First and most important, and I believe General Secretary Xi Jinping is now more conscious of this, Chinese marketplaces are filthy, and the Chinese fondness for multiple kinds of exotic animals killed on the spot with the consequent mixing of blood and dirt – including bats, snakes, and dogs – has created a bio-war cesspool in every Chinese village. The General Secretary needs to make market sanitation, species separation, and humane sanitary animal slaughter, a national priority.

Secondly, the Americans and the Canadians have had some successes in stopping the exfiltration of research viruses from both countries by Chinese post-doctoral researchers, but we are still weak in counterintelligence, and the fact that a Jewish faculty member at Harvard could collect $1.5 million from China and build a Level 4 bio-warfare facility in Wuhan without our noticing in time to stop it is of concern. On balance I would like to see all countries focus on bio-defense, not bio-offense.

Third, no one anywhere is focusing on the intersection between bio-warfare and electromagnetic warfare. Wuhan is ground zero for 5G, which is a genocidal and ecocidal technology that is forbidden in Israel and around President Donald Trump (both in Washington and at Mar-A-Lago). 5G radiation not only lowers the immunity of all humans and animals that it radiates, it is also capable of creating original bio-effects and making natural bio-lapses worse.

Fourth, I cannot over-state my contempt for the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Bill Gates Foundation. Both are in my view criminal fronts for the Deep State and the pharmaceutical industry, and fully complicit in the drugging up and dumbing down of the American public. Robert F. Kennedy Junior is the first person to demonstrate in a court of law that no US vaccine has ever been tested, and therefore it is illegal for the US to mandate vaccines. The Wuhan virus is being used to advance the next wave of criminal vaccinations in the USA, this time with DNA and genetic engineering elements. It must be challenged by all citizens using all religious and legal means.

Fifth, information warfare – the malicious use of the mainstream and social media, both controlled by the Zionists in collaboration with MI-6 and the CIA – is a completely integrated part of bio-warfare and electromagnetic warfare now. They are a triad. As best I can tell this was all pre-planned, and in combination, the virus, the 5G exacerbation, and the global hyperbole, exaggeration, and outright lies intended to harm the Chinese economy and benefit insider trading, were all part of one integrated campaign.

Sixth, the Wuhan virus is merely the latest in a series of attacks against China. I am reminded of the ravaging of China’s pig farms with swine flu, the economic warfare against Huawei, the agitation of the Uyghurs and incitement of upheaval in Hong Kong. There is a Zionist-Anglo-American war going on that President Donald Trump has not been able to stop, but that I believe will be stopped after his re-election.

Seventh and last, we have heard nothing from Russia. I suspect similar attacks have been waged against Russia, but Russia’s superior defensive capabilities have rendered those attacks ineffective. The key to understanding Russia’s strength lies in their complete integration of their biological and electromagnetic defenses – from energetics to gravitobiology, the Russians appear to be the world leaders.

Q. Most media sources – including individuals that you yourself trust – say that this was not an act of war, it was rooted in filthy Chinese markets and filthy Chinese habits in relation to mixing and eating strange animals. What basis do you have for concluding it was an act of war?

A. You ask an important question. Let me first say that I think that this virus was deliberately weak and not intended to be catastrophic. It was a combination of a probe, to see how China would handle a maliciously introduced virus – remember that we have micro-drones that can deliver viruses anywhere without any chance of their being intercepted – and a massive psychological economic warfare operation in which the media destroyed the Chinese economy using the virus as a hook – the media, not the virus – is what caused economic havoc. Belatedly, Chinese over-reaction and the herding of citizens into pens has made the situation somewhat worse.

Secondly, the code for the virus has been published and the introduced mutations documented. Some of the documentation – for example the Indian paper suggesting that HIV was introduced – has been discounted subsequently but there is no question but that the Wuhan virus was lab-engineered.

Although the Chinese themselves affirmed that the virus first jumped from animals to humans inside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the heart of city I now consider this questionable and believe the Chinese themselves were afraid of public outrage if it became known that the virus was bio-engineered, with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Level 4 bio-warfare facility, as the obvious suspect.

Q. There is one theory that says this virus was designed to target Asians, and Asian men specifically. Do you have any thoughts on that?

A. I have read the summary article by Alexandra Bruce, whom I know and respect. I have no direct or scientific knowledge. My non-fiction reading suggests that that there are over 5,000 genetic points in any human body that can be targeted by biological or electromagnetic means, and that DNA signature targeting is very advanced. I imagine that white males could be just as easily targeted. We do know of course that DNA can be used to convict specific individuals, and to identity the sex and ethnicity of any person from whom a DNA sample is available. It is known that the new “Holy Grail” for the elite is a vaccine that is capable of geo-engineering or DNA-specific mass effect.

I would observe that a new epidemic has just broken out in Nigeria, and all governments, all publics, should be very alert to all weak signals, attend to the lessons from China, absolutely consider “enemy action” as a root cause, and treat public health as an existential national priority. Vaccines are part of the problem, not the solution. There is no substitute for truth and transparency in real-time.

Q. Although there is a global movement against 5G, many people will be skeptical about the 5G aspect. What can you say about this?

My knowledge is indirect, drawing on non-fiction literature and such experts as Mark Steele (if we are related it would be back in the 17th Century), who won the first lawsuit against 5G in the UK, Sacha Stone whose movie 5G Apocalypse sets a new standard for truth in movie form, and others. The key point I would make is that 5G appears to be part of a mass mind-control grid that could if unopposed ultimately enable specific individuals or groups of individuals to be incapacitated (made ill or stupid) or even eliminated with “natural” diseases such as heart attacks or rapidly spreading cancer. 5G is also filling outer space with tens of thousands of satellites that are taking global electromagnetic pollution to new levels that are both genocidal against humanity and ecocidal against plant life and the oceans. Two terms that should be explored in relation to 5G are “directed energy weapons” or DEW, and mind-control, which the CIA and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) – both populated by Nazi scientists after World War II – appear to have taken to Satanic levels of capability.

There is no separation between biology, energy, and information. That is the new reality, only the Russians and perhaps a tiny handful of others in China, Iran, the UK and the USA, appear to understand this transformative aspect of the modern struggle for existence.

The good news – and I do want my answers to you to be positive in the aggregate – is that new means are emerging for neutralizing 5G and remediating all forms of radiation poisoning and targeted electromagnetic and directed energy emissions.

Q. Is there any downside to the manner in which the Chinese government has managed this challenge?

A. Yes. In the USA the Boston Bombing was a false flag operation planned and executed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to test its ability to lock down an entire city and go door to door, without search warrants, demanding entry into homes with the alleged purpose of looking for two individuals. I must raise the very serious specter of the Wuhan outbreak in China being a catalyst for engineering public acceptance of medical fascism or medical terrorism as an acceptable normal response. Permitting government institutions to raid homes, drag citizens into the street and vaccinate them – or execute them and incinerate their bodies without due process “for the public good,” is quite frightening to me.

Medical “martial law” is nothing more or less than legalized euthanasia and mass murder. This situation is being used to begin the discussion of mandatory international vaccination using untested – untested – formulas. This is the “end state” that the Zionist-Angle-American Deep State wants to achieve.

The global picture of China treating people like supermarket commodities to be “scanned” at their forehead will be burden on China for decades to come. In some ways the Wuhan triad (bio, electromagnetic, and information warfare against China by external forces) is a prototype for the merger of the police state and the Zionist-Anglo-American technocratic form of war.

Let me also say – with the greatest regard for General Secretary Xi Jinping’s good intentions -- that two mistakes were made early on in addition to the mistake of ignoring the early warnings:

First, China does not appear to have considered that radiation sickness presents as the flu – the symptoms are identical to the point that entire airliners have been quarantined ostensibly for the flu when all the passengers have actually been suffering from the new satellite-based Wi-Fi radiation that has not been properly calibrated. Shutting down 5G in Wuhan, and consulting the Russians on radiation aspects of this multi-dimensional pandemic, would have – and still could be – helpful.

Second, China made the mistake of herding tens of thousands of people into shared open air facilities, and almost certainly made things worse. Just as 41% are now believed to have been infected in hospitals, so I believe that we will find that 60% or more were infected in the large stadiums and other quarantine facilities where citizens were herded together by dictat. An alternative approach would have been to order a national day of cleansing of all surfaces with soap and water – at work and at home – and then a travel ban combined with sharply localized fully-trained medical teams. Individual isolation rather than massing people together, would appear to be a better strategy.

In combination with a 5G shut-down and a deep look at statistics on an hourly basis (epidemiology) I believe China would have sharply reduced the totality of the costs including the cost of losing public confidence in government integrity and efficacy.

Q. Let us assume that the Zionists did not do this. Who else should an investigation focus on?

A. The Deep State (non-state actors), the British, the Americans, and the Russians, in about that order. SARS was a precursor and may have been engineered by the Russians. The British have Porton Down and the British, Americans, and Zionists all have bio-warfare labs across Eastern Europe and in Africa and the Middle East. The Ukraine remains a mystery to me, but Ukraine is in my view one of the most dangerous countries on the planet because of the mix of Russian criminals and Zionist fascists now controlling the country. They have access to all manner of nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare stockpiles. I consider the Ukraine, like Saudi Arabia, to be an extension of the Zionist warmongers.

I do want to emphasize that I believe the nation-state as the defining structure for war and peace is now challenged by a mix of non-state actors including particularly Russian-Zionist-American criminals (known as the Red Mafiya), and the new UK-US paramilitary or private military contractor ecology, as well as the traditional US military-industrial complex that appears to have its own extraterrestrial and deep underground bases doing genetic experiments at taxpayer expense but without government oversight.

There are some that suggest that the Chinese themselves are responsible for this; that a Chinese military officer is on record as bragging about this capability being in hand; and that China may be deliberately experimenting with a combination of population reduction and new levels of mass surveillance and crowd control. I find that hard to believe but not impossible to contemplate. I am certainly willing to believe this was an accident, but all signs point to foreign malicious intent – for me the truth-teller is the degree to which the Western media, controlled by MI-6 and the CIA, was totally prepared to wage information warfare – as prepared as they were for the Zionist planned and executed 9/11 atrocity. This was in many ways China’s 9/11, and that is one reason I favor a close look at the Zionists as the perpetrators.

Q. How sure are you that the USA is not responsible?

A. This is a very fair question. Allow me to distinguish between the USA as a country, as a public, as a government, and as a complex of agencies, many of which have rogue elements controlled by the Zionists. So when I suggest “the Zionists did it,” in no way does this preclude the complicity of rogue elements of the US Government such as we have seen with the Mossad pedophilia entrapment and blackmail networks across the USA, where rogue elements of the CIA and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are fully complicit, cover up for the Mossad, and share in the “take” so to control governors, legislators, chiefs of police, sheriffs, judges, and prosecutors, among others. As we found in the Russian witchhunt, elements of DoD funded traitors who conspired with John Brennan and James Comey and others to maliciously defame our President. Elements of both CIA and DoD have been found to be engaged in trafficking children.

I do not believe that our President, our Secretary of Defense, or even our Director of the CIA, explicitly authorized this act of war. I continue to believe that the Zionist connection through Harvard is a critical starting point for any investigation.

Q. Is there an Iran connection in all this?

A. Yes. I have received an email from a high-ranking military officer, now retired, who said this:

It is my suspicion that this virus outbreak is intended to remove China from the world stage for a period of time, render her impotent to intervene in a scenario that is being planned, perhaps involving Iran, who China has made many noises about supporting. No Chinese military expedition could be sanctioned during an outbreak like this, no large scale funds will be available either, all is being spent on containing the virus.

I have no direct knowledge but I will say that I believe that the Zionists in power in the USA, including our Christian Zionist Secretary of State who thinks it is a wonderful thing for the CIA to lie, cheat, and steal, want a war with Iran and understand that Russia and China have the power to stop such a war.

What they do not understand is that the US military is unsustainable in any major war against a peer opponent and completely vulnerable to both biological and electromagnetic attack from the rear area headquarters to the front lines. And frankly, even if they understood our deficiencies, I don’t think they care. Their lust for war, their ideological blindness, is such that they should all be found unfit for public service and isolated. The FBI has been totally worthless as a national counterintelligence agency.

So yes, there is an Iran connection. This virus and the Western media hysteria have temporarily consumed China and its leadership and its military. The Russians, however, do not have this problem, in part because they are far advanced in energetics, scalar (time-energy), and gravitobiology, all of which can neutralize any biological attack such as has occurred in China.

It would be useful for Iran to sponsor a conference on the Wuhan virus, and invite the Russians to brief, even if only to a select few and secretly, on their view of the intersection between biology and energy.

Q. Those terms are not familiar to most of our readers. What can you tell us about them?

A. Let me simply suggest that the works of Thomas Bearden from the 1980’s and 1990’s that report on Russian capabilities remain very important, including his books Fer de Lance, The Excalibur Briefing, Gravitobiology, and Energy from the Vacuum. There is also a professor in Serbia, Ilija Lakicevic, he is a former Max Plank Institute particle physicist Research Professor who has released what appears to be the first full spectrum 5G protection technology, 5GBioShield – I have interviewed him twice and been impressed by the results of the clinical trials in Switzerland. There is so much I do not understand but on balance what I am finding in the non-fiction literature is that virulent viruses can be both created and defeated by sophisticated electromagnetic means. The Russians seem to be the best in the world on this, but I suspect that deep within Iran there are pockets of expertise as well. The Americans appear to have made the mistake of focusing on offense instead of defense.

Q. If you were President Donald Trump, what would you do to stabilize the situation?

A. What a nice question. I will tell you exactly what I told the White House in an electronic communication. First, he should direct the Secretary of Defense to recall to active duty America’s finest counterintelligence officer, Col Stuart Herrington, author of Traitors Among Us, who happens to be married to a woman of Chinese heritage. A joint US-Chinese task force should be formed with trusted military counterintelligence officers as its core – the FBI is totally compromised and cannot be trusted. I would promote Col Herrington to Brigadier General, and give him immediate custody of the Harvard professor who betrayed America, and make that individual immediately available to the Chinese for direct questioning. I would work closely with the Chinese to do four things: first, completely inspect the lab to determine if a design flaw was built in that would allow viruses to escape when a remote control was used; second, look carefully at the possibility that this crisis was manufactured in two parts: the bio-lab part intended to be seen; and the malicious spread of the virus by Zionist, British, or American agents, completely separate from the laboratory operation; third bring the Russians into the team and do a total survey of the 5G aspect; and fourth, have the multinational task force’s financial branch do a complete stock market study across all exchanges using Thin Thread as offered by my colleague Bill Binney, to isolate the specific investors, both individual and organizational, who appear to have had advance knowledge of the contrived Wuhan pandemic.

Q. What is your bottom line on all of this?

A. President Donald Trump will be re-elected in a landslide, and the United States of America is going to close all of its bases overseas and focus on prosperity at home. 9/11 and pedophilia disclosure will wipe out the Zionist parasite in the USA (not to be confused with loyal Jewish Americans) and many of the 1% who favor war and disease and poverty as profit centers. Palestine will be restored in our lifetime; free energy will make possible unlimited desalinated water and turn the desert into an oasis of prosperity for all. Perhaps most importantly, and I do not understand this completely, there is a convergence occurring in which positive energy including soul or spiritual energy, is displacing negative energy including the energy how being focused on atrocities, genocide, and war. The world is healing.

Having said that, I want to stress my concern over the prevalent belief among the elite – the 1% -- that they can do without the 99% and that the world will be better off if we simply incinerate 90% of the poor – the 99% (with 5G and other directed energy weapons there is no body disposal issue, the bodies burn up and vaporize from the inside out). Humanity is in my view a cosmic experiment in free will and diversity is a vital source of imagination and innovation. The 1% are in-bred, particularly in the UK and the US and Europe. They are literally in-bred to the point of suffering in many cases from dementia and other genetic diseases associated with in-breeding. The world may be healing but the next twenty years demand an extraordinary degree of moral committed leadership that is devoted to nurturing the public at large. The larger public – the 99% -- is our “seed corn” for the future. I am sorry to say that most American leaders do not get that, but President Donald Trump does appear to get that, and that is one reason I support him for re-election.

Public education – in the context of family and community, faith and nationalism – is “root” for the advance of humanity. I never tire of quoting Will and Ariel Durant who conclude their epic book, The Lessons of History, by saying that “the only lasting revolution is in the mind of man.”

Wuhan is for all of us a test of the human mind and spirit against the Deep State and technocracy.