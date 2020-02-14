People should vote for most competent candidates: cleric 

TEHRAN - Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader called on the people to participate massively in the Feb. 21 parliamentary elections, noting that the most competent candidate should be chosen for the legislative body.

Kazzem Sediqi said that that the new parliament should be commensurate to the ideals of General Qassem Soleimani.

He further said, “People should not vote for those who may rely on foreigners.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the cleric praised the eye-catching rallies in the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Feb. 11.

In December, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised potential parliamentary candidates not to run for the elections “if you don’t have management capabilities.”

Every responsibility or position entails certain commitments, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“You have to see if you can make that commitment,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

In late January, President Hassan Rouhani also highlighted the importance of parliamentary elections, but noted that peoples’ trust in the rulers is more important than the outcome of the elections.

“Undoubtedly, the elections, especially the Islamic Consultative Assembly’s election is of great importance, but the people’s trust (in the rulers and the establishment), as well as social wealth, are more important than the elections,” Rouhani told a gathering of provincial and city governors.

The parliamentary elections, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held on Friday in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces.

