New plays coming to Tehran theaters

TEHRAN – Tehran theaters resume their regular schedule with seven new plays after the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival last week.

Shahrzad Theater will host director Reza Javidi’s troupe, which will perform an adaptation of “What’s in a Name?”, a French comedy play co-written by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière, on February 20.

The play is about Vincent, a real estate agent and father-to-be, who is invited to a dinner party by his sister Elizabeth. Everything is fine during the party until Vincent reveals he intends to name his son Adolf.

Director Mehran Emam will stage American playwright John Patrick Shanley’s 2004 play “Doubt, a Parable” at Neauphle-le-Chateau Hall tomorrow.

The play is about Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

American dramatist Ira Levin’s acclaimed 1978 play “Deathtrap” is currently on stage at Simorgh Hall.

Fatemeh Zamani is the director of the play, which is about a washed-up playwright, Sidney, who finds a chance to rise to the top once again. He receives a script from a former student that’s a guaranteed success.

His wife suggests the two men could collaborate, but Sidney thinks that it would be just as easy to murder the young man and steal the script for his own.

Director and actor Hassan Majuni restaged Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “The Bear: A Joke in One Act” and “A Marriage Proposal” at Shahrzad Theater.

“A Marriage Proposal” tells the story of a long-time neighbor of Stepan Stepanovitch Chubukov, who comes to propose marriage to his 25-year-old daughter, Natalia.

“The Bear: A Joke in One Act” condenses so much of human nature into a short and comical act to demonstrate how close the relationship between anger and passion can be.

Majuni had staged the play in Tehran in 2016 and 2017.

Shano is also among the theaters hosting director Kamal Abdi’s troupe, which is performing Polish dramatist Slawomir Mrozek’s 1964 play “The Tailor”.

Bakbak Beikvand directs Russian playwright Alexander Vampilov’s “Incident with a Typesetter” at the Gandom Art and Cultural Institute.

“Elvira”, a play by French writer Brigitte Jaques, is performed by director Babak Karimi’s troupe at Kargahe Namayesh.

Photo: Members of director Fatemeh Zamani’s troupe perform “Deathtrap” at Tehran’s Simorgh Hall on January 26, 2020. (Tiwall/Zia Safavian)

