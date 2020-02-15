Zarif meets Ukrainian FM in Munich

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) and discussed the Ukrainian passenger plane which was mistakenly downed by the Iranian military on January 8.

IRNA reported on Saturday that the top officials exchanged views on cooperation in investigating the incident.

The victims of the crash included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

On Friday, Zarif also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

According to the website of Canada’s Foreign Ministry, the two agreed to remain in close touch over the issue of the Ukrainian plane crash.

“The two also discussed the download and analysis of PS752’s black boxes. Minister Champagne reiterated that the preferred option of the International Coordination and Response Group is for Iran to make use of the facilities offered by France, which possesses the technical capacity to perform this work. Minister Champagne also stressed the importance of a fair and equitable compensation settlement for the families of the victims, based on international standards,” the website reported.

Zarif also met separately with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi; Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi; Omani Foreign Minister Yusef bin Alawi; Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman; and also the members of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

He also discussed the expansion of Iran’s relations with Europe in a separate meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Margarita Robles.

In another meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Zarif discussed the 2015 nuclear deal and Europe’s commitments.

NA/PA