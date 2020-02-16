Behnam Seraj appointed Sanat Naft coach

TEHRAN – Ex-Persepolis forward Behnam Seraj has ben appointed as new head coach of Iranian top-flight football club Sanat Naft on Sunday.

He took charge of the Abadan-based football club until the end of the season.

Seraj replaced Dragan Skocic who left Sanat Naft in early February to lead Iran national football team.

Seraj, who started his playing career in Sanat Naft, began coaching job as assistant coach of the team in 2013.

Sanat Naft have garnered 30 points from 20 matches and sit seventh in Iran professional league (IPL), 11 points behind leaders Persepolis.

Alireza Mansourian had been also shortlisted to take charge of the team but Sanat Naft officials opted to appoint Seraj as their coach.