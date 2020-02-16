Revolutionary critics named “Butterfly Swimming” Fajr’s best film

TEHRAN – Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut “Butterfly Swimming” took first place in the top six selected by the Association of Islamic Revolution Writers and Film Critics from among the movies screened at the 38th Fajr Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Hashem, a gang member whose wife’s swimming video goes viral. Now Hashem and his brother-in-law Hojjat are looking for the person who uploaded the video on the net.

The movie is followed by Saeid Malekan’s directorial debut “Day Zero”, which is about Iran’s intelligence and police operations to arrest Jundallah terrorist group founder and leader Abdul-Malik Rigi.

Amir-Abbas Rabiei’s political drama “The Undercover” about the activities of the Tudeh Party of Iran during the 1980s came third.

The films are followed by “Exodus” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “The Sun” by Majid Majidi and “Skin” co-directed by Bahman and Bahram Ark.

The Fajr Film Festival wrapped up last week, honoring “The Sun” as best film.

Photo: A scene from “Butterfly Swimming” by Mohammad Kart.

