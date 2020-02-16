TEDPIX notches record high of 472,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), posted a new record high on Sunday, as the index surpassed 472,000 points, IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX ended 10,761 points higher at 472,749, as 9.572 billion securities worth 47.175 trillion rials (about $1.123 billion) were traded at TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index rose 7,699 points and the second market’s index climbed 22,433 points.

TEDPIX went up 13,185 points, or 2.96 percent, to 459,080 in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Some 29.020 billion securities worth 170.657 trillion rials (about $4.063 billion) were traded through 3.147 million deals at TSE in the past week.

The first market’s index climbed 8,905 points, or 2.77 percent, to 330,953, and the second market’s index increased 29,854 points, or 3.26 percent, to 915,951.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Based on the WFE latest report, the TSE was the top performer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

A total of about $66 billion worth of stocks were traded in TSE during 2019, registering a growth of more than 300 percent compared to the value of trades in the previous year.

According to the WFE report, the total value of trades at TSE reached $320 billion at the end of 2019, while the total market value of WFE members amounted to more than $74 trillion.

