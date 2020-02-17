Iran to host Italian film program 

TEHRAN – A lineup of seven Italian movies will be reviewed during a weeklong program to be held in three Iranian cities from February 20 to 26.

The festival entitled “Spotlight on Italian Cinema” will be organized by Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the Italian Embassy in Tehran at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, Golestan Cineplex in Shiraz and Labkhand Cinema on Kish Island.

“Equilibrium” by Vincenzo Marra, “The Path of Oil” by Bernardo Bertolucci, “My Mother” by Nanni Moretti and “Martin Eden” by Pietro Marcello are among the films selected to screen during the program.

The lineup also includes “Where the Shadows Fall” by Valentina Pedicini, “Intrepid: A Lonely Hero” by Gianni Amelio and “Happy as Lazzaro” by Alice Rohrwacher.

Italian filmmaker Vincenzo Marra and producer Sergio Toffetti are scheduled to attend the program.

Review sessions and filmmaking workshops by cinema experts will also be organized on the sidelines of the festival.

Photo: A poster for “Spotlight on Italian Cinema”

ABU/MMS/YAW