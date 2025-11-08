Three awards for Iran at Kirkuk International Street Theater Festival

TEHRAN – Several Iranian artists were recognized and awarded for their artistic excellence at the ninth edition of the Kirkuk International Street Theater Festival, which was held in Kirkuk, Iraq.

Held from November 3 to 5, the festival had local, Arab, and international troupes, competing for top honors, and at the closing ceremony, three awards went to the Iranian competitors, IRNA reported.

In the adult category, the play “Is This Life or Pain?” directed by Mofideh Zarezadeh, was chosen as the Best Theatrical Performance by the jury.

In addition, the award for the best design and idea was presented to “Prometheus” performance art by Alireza Amin Mozafari.

In the children's category, the play “Environmentalist” by Soran Hosseini, won the award for best children's performance.

This year’s edition of the Kirkuk International Street Theater Festival featured broad participation from troupes and artists representing 20 countries across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider world, giving the event an international character and rich cultural diversity.

The performances showcased a wide range of artistic and linguistic expressions, reflecting diverse human experiences and innovative directing styles, turning the festival into a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and artistic interaction among nations.

