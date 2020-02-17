TEDPIX, IFX rising more

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 4,062 points to 476,812 on Monday, IRNA reported.

Over 6.437 securities worth 42.382 trillion rials (over $1 billion) were traded at TSE, while the first market’s index rose 1,120 points and the second market’s index climbed 16,143 points.

TEDPIX posted a new record high on Sunday, as the index surpassed 472,000 points.

As reported, TEDPIX ended 10,761 points higher at 472,749, as 9.572 billion securities worth 47.175 trillion rials (about $1.123 billion) were traded at TSE on Sunday.

The index went up 13,185 points, or 2.96 percent, to 459,080 in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Some 29.020 billion securities worth 170.657 trillion rials (about $4.063 billion) were traded through 3.147 million deals at TSE in the past week.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Meanwhile on Monday, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), went up 881 points to 6,143 as 2.542 billion securities valued at 25.917 trillion rials (about $617 million) were traded at this market.

IFB is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA