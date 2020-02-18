TCCIMA hosts Iran-India business forum

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) held an Iran-India business forum at the place of the chamber on Tuesday, TCCIMA website published.

The gathering was aimed at investigating the barriers in the way of bilateral trade between the two countries and finding the ways to boost Iran-India trade.

It was participated by the Indian Ambassadors to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra, some officials from Indian Embassy in Iran, and representative of India’s UCO Bank, in addition to officials from Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry, banking system, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and some Iranian traders and businessmen.

Trade through bartering, establishing bank branches in the other country, facilitating trade for the two sides’ businessmen, imposing preferential tariffs, and necessity of double taxation avoidance were some of the issues investigated and emphasized by the two sides during the business forum.

Addressing the gathering, Indian ambassador to Tehran lamented that the level of trade between the two countries is not acceptable, saying, “We are trying to take some measures for removing problems and banking barriers in the way of trade between the two sides.”

Dharmendra also emphasized the necessity of implementing a double taxation avoidance agreement between Iran and India.

He further mentioned conducting trade with national currencies of the two countries as an important strategy to facilitate bilateral trade.

MA/MA