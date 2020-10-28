TCCIMA holds webinar on expansion of trade with India

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) held a webinar on the expansion of trade and economic ties with India in collaboration with India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well the two countries’ embassies.

In this webinar which was attended by officials and businessmen from the two countries, the two sides stressed the development of banking cooperation and the establishment of a barter trade mechanism between the two countries, TCCIMA portal reported on Wednesday.

The webinar called "Development of Iran-India Economic Cooperation: Challenges and Opportunities" was held at the place of TCCIMA in the presence of the Tehran Chamber head, the ambassador of India to Tehran, the president of the Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce, and the representative of India’s UCO Bank.

According to the TCCIMA office of Public Relations, this is the second specialized webinar related to Iran-India trade, which has been held in the last two weeks by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Indian private sector institutions.

During the event, in addition to the discussions over the trade-related issues, company executives and businessmen from both sides held talks to reach trade agreements.

In this online event, TCCIMA Head Massoud Khansari proposed the establishment of a branch of UCO Bank in Iran’s southern Chabahar port to facilitate the business activities of the two countries’ companies.

Pointing out that Chabahar could be a gateway for Iran and India to the markets of Eurasia, Afghanistan, and other countries, Khansari also underlined the use of national currency of the two countries in financial exchanges, avoiding double taxation and establishing a preferential tariff agreement between the two countries as ways of boosting trade between the two sides.

The Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra for his part invited companies and producers of his country to visit Chabahar port and get acquainted with the trade opportunities of this region and said: “Chabahar port is of great importance for economic cooperation between the two countries and traders can access markets in the north of the Caspian Sea and Eastern Europe through this port.”

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd L) and Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra (3rd R) attend a webinar in Tehran on Wednesday.