Saudis have provided arms to Jaish ul-Adl terrorists: general

TEHRAN — The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force says Saudi Arabia has provided a Pakistan-based terrorist group conducting acts of terror against the Islamic Republic with at least three planeloads of weapons and equipment.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks on Tuesday, when he said members of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group operating on southeastern borders of Iran are well-armed.

This shows that the terrorists enjoy the “all-out backing of the U.S., Saudi Arabia and their regional allies,” Pakpour said, according to Press TV.

The general added that the IRGC Ground Force had dealt a “heavy blow” to the terrorists despite the Saudi support.

The Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which is based in Pakistan, has been behind several bomb attacks and kidnappings in the southeast of Iran.

On October 15, 2018, the Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group infiltrated Iran from the Pakistani side of the border and took hostage 14 border guards, local Basij forces, and IRGC members.

Jaish al-Adl was founded after its parent group, the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jundullah, was dissolved following the capture of its leader, Abdolmalek Rigi, by Iran in 2010.

Over the past years, Iranian security forces and border guards have engaged in several clashes with terror groups, many of whom tried to enter the country from Pakistan and Iraq to carry out attacks.

Last year, top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States earlier this year, warned the Pakistanis to be aware of attempts by Saudi Arabia to ruin their country through its “money”.

“Our concern is that why the Pakistani government and people let the Saudis provide Takfiris with money which will cause the world’s confrontation against Pakistan,” the general lamented.

Soleimani said Iran does not want mere condolences, but concrete action from neighboring Pakistan, asking, “Can’t you, as a nuclear-armed state, deal with a hundreds-strong terrorist group in the region?”

