Parliamentary elections enjoy high security: interior minister 

TEHRAN - The interior minister expressed satisfaction over security of the parliamentary elections across the country.

During a visit to the Interior Ministry election headquarters in Tehran, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli underscored that all cities and towns across the country are in full security.

On Wednesday, the intelligence minister had announced that there was no security concern over the Friday elections as the entire relevant bodies had done their best to prevent any possible mishap.

“The entire bodies, involved in restoring security to the elections, have kept it via complete intelligence-security supremacy,” Mahmoud Alavi said after a session of the cabinet of ministers.

He further said that the intelligence and security forces would continue their mission till the end of elections.

Voting began at 8:00 a.m. and will continue to 6:00 p.m. However, election time are extended.

Elections are held in 208 constituencies for a 290-seat parliament.

Nearly 58 million Iranians, out of a population of more than 80 million, are qualified to vote.

All people above 18 can vote.

MJ/PA