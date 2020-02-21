Pakistan plays host to joint tourism conference with Iran

TEHRAN – Attendees including Iranian and Pakistani cultural officials, diplomats and tour operators discussed ways to deepen tourism ties between the two neighboring countries in a conference held at Mehran Arts Council in Hyderabad on February 15.

Addressing the event, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad Mohammadi stated that Iran and Pakistan have vast potential to encourage traveling, including many places of ancient culture and history, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran reported.

In 2019, Iran launched an e-visa system for Pakistani citizens in order to facilitate travels abolishing old-fashioned paper visas. E-visas were announced to be issued by Iranian consulates in four [Pakistani] provinces and the Iranian embassy based in Islamabad.

Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025 under its 2025 Tourism Vision Plan.

